By Anna Ellis • Published: 15 Apr 2024 • 14:47

Novelda: Explore the marvels of the Sanctuary of Santa María Magdalena. Image: Novelda Turismo.

If you are at a loose end and looking for a place to visit, why not head to Novelda?

Novelda boasts the stunning Sanctuary of Santa María Magdalena, a star attraction on the European Route of Modernism.

Entry is free, and you can visit every day from 10:00.AM to 2:00.PM and 5:00.PM to 8:00.PM.

Sitting high on La Mola hill near the Almohad castle, just 3 kilometres from town, this sanctuary is a modernist marvel.

Built between 1918 and 1946 by local engineer José Sala Sala, it replaced an old hermitage.

Novelda’s economic boom, thanks to stone production and spice trading, funded this project.

The design, similar to Gaudí’s work on the famous Sagrada Família in Barcelona, reflects the town’s prosperous spirit.

The sanctuary’s standout features include two tall towers, decorated with stone crosses, and a facade blending medieval, baroque, and natural elements like river pebbles and colourful tiles.

Inside, you’ll find a central nave depicting scenes from Saint Mary Magdalene’s life. A painting by Gastón Castelló sits behind the altar, dedicated to Novelda’s co-patroness.

The sanctuary also boasts the first public organ made entirely of stone, a masterpiece by Iván Larrea Bellod.

For more information, email novelda@touristinfo.net or call (+34) 965 609 228.