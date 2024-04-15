By Anna Ellis •
Published: 15 Apr 2024 • 14:47
Novelda: Explore the marvels of the Sanctuary of Santa María Magdalena. Image: Novelda Turismo.
If you are at a loose end and looking for a place to visit, why not head to Novelda?
Novelda boasts the stunning Sanctuary of Santa María Magdalena, a star attraction on the European Route of Modernism.
Entry is free, and you can visit every day from 10:00.AM to 2:00.PM and 5:00.PM to 8:00.PM.
Sitting high on La Mola hill near the Almohad castle, just 3 kilometres from town, this sanctuary is a modernist marvel.
Built between 1918 and 1946 by local engineer José Sala Sala, it replaced an old hermitage.
Novelda’s economic boom, thanks to stone production and spice trading, funded this project.
The design, similar to Gaudí’s work on the famous Sagrada Família in Barcelona, reflects the town’s prosperous spirit.
The sanctuary’s standout features include two tall towers, decorated with stone crosses, and a facade blending medieval, baroque, and natural elements like river pebbles and colourful tiles.
Inside, you’ll find a central nave depicting scenes from Saint Mary Magdalene’s life. A painting by Gastón Castelló sits behind the altar, dedicated to Novelda’s co-patroness.
The sanctuary also boasts the first public organ made entirely of stone, a masterpiece by Iván Larrea Bellod.
For more information, email novelda@touristinfo.net or call (+34) 965 609 228.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.