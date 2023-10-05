By Anna Ellis • Published: 05 Oct 2023 • 15:52

La Sagrada Família, Barcelona: Beloved Basilica’s Towers Finally Complete. Image: Mistervlad / Shutterstock.com

141 years ago, in the heart of Barcelona, a visionary architect named Antoni Gaudí laid the foundation for a masterpiece that would transcend generations.

The majestic La Basílica de la Sagrada Família, often dubbed Gaudí’s magnum opus, began its remarkable journey in 1882.

A true testament to the adage that “good things come to those who wait,” this architectural marvel has long been a beloved and iconic presence on the city’s skyline.

The basilica’s four towering spires, each a soaring tribute to one of the four evangelists – Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John – have stood as silent sentinels for decades.

Each evangelist, in Gaudí’s whimsical and symbolic design, is embodied by a magnificent creature, adding an enchanting layer of mystery to the edifice.

For the residents of Barcelona and the throngs of visitors who have flocked to admire its splendour, the sight of scaffolding clinging to the basilica’s facades has become a familiar part of the city’s landscape.

Yet, a thrilling change is on the horizon; the final strokes of construction are finally in sight.

The scaffolding that has adorned the four main towers will soon be dismantled, revealing these towering beauties in all their resplendent glory.

It marks the dawn of a new era for La Sagrada Família, a monument that not only captivates the eye but also cradles the legacy of its brilliant architect.

While the completion of the four main towers is a cause for celebration, the Sagrada Família’s journey is far from over.

The architects and artisans responsible for preserving this UNESCO-listed treasure are now setting their sights on the pièce de résistance: the central tower, symbolizing Christ himself.

Crowned by a statue of Jesus, this central spire will propel the basilica to even greater heights, making it one of the tallest churches anywhere on the planet.

One of the Sagrada Família’s most intriguing characteristics is its perpetual state of incompleteness.

Gaudí, in his avant-garde brilliance, did not leave behind a comprehensive blueprint for his creation. Yet, this absence of precise plans has only added to the allure of this architectural wonder.

With unwavering determination, it is the hope of the devoted team working on this historic site that the basilica will reach its full glory within the next three years.

If all goes according to plan, 2026 will mark not only the completion of this remarkable masterpiece but also the centennial commemoration of Gaudí’s passing, a fitting tribute to a genius whose legacy continues to grace the world with its magnificence.