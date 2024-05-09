Anastacia: Musical Powerhouse in Palma

By Trelawney Bresic •
Updated: 09 May 2024 • 15:00
A global superstar
Credit: Instagram
American singer songwriter Anastacia is to headline the grand finale of a series of concerts at Trui Son Fusteret on August 6.
Anastacia has sold over thirty million records and amassed an impressive collection of accolades, including more than 225 awards across 31 countries. With hits in 19 countries, Palma is excited to welcome this truly international artist.
Anastacia’s first two albums, ‘Not That Kind’ (2000) and Freak of Nature (2001), propelled her to stardom with hits like ‘I’m Outta Love’ and ‘Paid my Dues’. Her anthem ‘Boom’ served as the official song for the 2002 FIFA World Cup, solidifying her global presence.
Known for her ability to connect with audiences of all ages, Anastacia’s performance promises to be a fabulous event for Mallorca residents and visitors.
