Nebulossa visits Benidorm City Council

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 17 Apr 2024 • 10:00

Nebulossa says goodbye to Benidorm Nebulossa with Benidorm City Council Credit: Benidorm City Council

NEBULOSSA united with Benidorm City Council before leaving for Malmo to represent Spain in the Eurovision contest.

The pop duo was welcomed at the Town Hall by the mayor of Benidorm, Toni Perez, who is “convinced” of the duo´s future success, after they won the Bronze Microphone at the Benidorm Fest with “the affection and the support of the entire public.”

“This is a complete success,” pronounced the mayor: “For them especially in their professional career, but also for us because it is the winning song of the Benidorm Fest and that fills us with pride.”

The Nebulossa duo expressed the “good feelings” that they received from the public, now more thrilled than ever to set off to Malmö.

“What is happening to us is something very big,” stated the lead singer, María Bas. “It was clear that here, in Spain, there were a multitude of people who supported us and followed us and now we have found that in Europe the same thing has continued to happen: the song is understood perfectly and the message has reached people because they feel identified, so we cannot ask for more.”

Toni Perez thanked the duo for their contributions and announced the upcoming events which will take place around May 11, when Nebulossa will be taking the stage in Sweden.

“Within the extraordinary alliance that represents the Benidorm Fest, together with RTVE and the Generalitat Valenciana, we have programmed a lot of activity. We will have the opportunity to share many moments with them, even if it is from a distance.”