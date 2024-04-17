Nebulossa visits Benidorm City Council

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 17 Apr 2024 • 10:00
Nebulossa says goodbye to Benidorm
Nebulossa with Benidorm City Council
Credit: Benidorm City Council
NEBULOSSA united with Benidorm City Council before leaving for Malmo to represent Spain in the Eurovision contest.
The pop duo was welcomed at the Town Hall by the mayor of Benidorm, Toni Perez, who is “convinced” of the duo´s future success, after they won the Bronze Microphone at the Benidorm Fest with “the affection and the support of the entire public.”
“This is a complete success,” pronounced the mayor: “For them especially in their professional career, but also for us because it is the winning song of the Benidorm Fest and that fills us with pride.”
The Nebulossa duo expressed the “good feelings” that they received from the public, now more thrilled than ever to set off to Malmö.
“What is happening to us is something very big,” stated the lead singer, María Bas. “It was clear that here, in Spain, there were a multitude of people who supported us and followed us and now we have found that in Europe the same thing has continued to happen: the song is understood perfectly and the message has reached people because they feel identified, so we cannot ask for more.”
Toni Perez thanked the duo for their contributions and announced the upcoming events which will take place around May 11, when Nebulossa will be taking the stage in Sweden.
“Within the extraordinary alliance that represents the Benidorm Fest, together with RTVE and the Generalitat Valenciana, we have programmed a lot of activity. We will have the opportunity to share many moments with them, even if it is from a distance.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.