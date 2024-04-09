Nebulossa – Pop Revelation Award

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 09 Apr 2024 • 7:00

Nebulossa live at Arrecife Credit: Nebulossa, Facebook

The winners of the Benidorm Fest, Nebulossa duo take the spotlight again, awarded the FAM Culture Pop Eye Revelation Award before their launch to Eurovision.

The duo from Ondara who will soon perform in Sweden for the 2024 Eurovision Contest, was chosen as FAM´s Pop Revelation for their characteristic style and confidence.

The FAM will be hosting the 17th edition of its award ceremony, this year for the first time in Valencia at the Palau de les Arts.

The artists will be awarded on May 25, alongside Nebulossa including Joan Manuel Serrat, Dover, Agustin Pery, Fernando Navarro, Chimo Bayo and Birds Are Indie.

Not only is the community of pop fans excited for this event but Valencia´s Councilor for Tourism, Innovation and Investment Acquisition, Paula Llobet, highlighted the importance of these award ceremonies and their attendees.

“The fact that this gala is held in Valencia is a recognition not only of the cultural wealth that our city has but also the innovation it exudes, which has made us position ourselves as one of the best cities in the world to visit and also to live.”