Celebrating the Valencian patron saint

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 07 Apr 2024 • 9:55

San Vicente Ferrer statue in Valencia Credit: Valencia Council

Each year, following the grand Easter celebration, the Valencian Community celebrates its patron saint, San Vicente Ferrer.

This year, April 8 is marked as an official holiday in Valencia and the days afore are celebrated in commemoration of San Vicente Ferrer across 198 towns in the Valencian Community.

Vicente Ferrer was a 14th-century saint born in Valencia, the Confessor of the Spanish King, Juan I de Aragon.

He was renowned as a prophet who foretold the rise of Calixto III, the Pope appointed in 1455, whom he had met when he was young and prophesied to become the “pride” of his family and country.

During the festivity, the community gathers to express gratitude for the saint´s virtues.

Amongst his many achievements, San Vicente Ferrer was ascribed to founding the first children’s orphanage in Europe in 1410, which still operates in Valencia to this day.

During the celebration, the community attends Church service and day processions, as well as setting up fireworks, hosting miracle performances and offering flowers.