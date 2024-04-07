Celebrating the Valencian patron saint

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 07 Apr 2024 • 9:55
San Vicente Ferrer statue in Valencia
Credit: Valencia Council
Each year, following the grand Easter celebration, the Valencian Community celebrates its patron saint, San Vicente Ferrer.
This year, April 8 is marked as an official holiday in Valencia and the days afore are celebrated in commemoration of San Vicente Ferrer across 198 towns in the Valencian Community.
Vicente Ferrer was a 14th-century saint born in Valencia, the Confessor of the Spanish King, Juan I de Aragon.
He was renowned as a prophet who foretold the rise of Calixto III, the Pope appointed in 1455, whom he had met when he was young and prophesied to become the “pride” of his family and country.
During the festivity, the community gathers to express gratitude for the saint´s virtues.
Amongst his many achievements, San Vicente Ferrer was ascribed to founding the first children’s orphanage in Europe in 1410, which still operates in Valencia to this day.
During the celebration, the community attends Church service and day processions, as well as setting up fireworks, hosting miracle performances and offering flowers.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.