Audience with the Pope

By Annette Christmas • Updated: 20 Mar 2024 • 19:41

Mallorcan delegation at the Vatican Credit: Consell de Mallorca

The Council of Mallorca is starting celebrations for the year of Saint Catalina Tomàs with a series of events in Rome and the Vatican to commemorate the 450th anniversary of the death of the only Mallorcan saint.

Delegation to Rome

The first minister of the Council, Llorenç Galmés, accompanied by the bishop of Mallorca, Sebastià Taltavull, and the Mayor of Palma, Jaime Martínez, told Pope Francis that the event will be “very memorable, because she is the only Mallorcan saint”.

Galmés presented the Pope with a set of books about the Mallorcan saint, followed by a mass led by the Bishop of Mallorca, Sebastià Taltavull, at in the church of Santa Maria in Monserrato.

The events mark the beginning of the year of Saint Catherine Tomàs.

The itinerary continues on Thursday 21 March with the official visit to the Basilica of San Prieto in Vincoli by the Abbot General of the Lateran Canons Regular, Franco Bergamin, and the Vicar General, Edward González.

The Mallorcan authorities are scheduled to visit the chapel of Moses by Miquel Àngel and the crypt, where they will be able to view Saint Peter’s chains.

There will also be a demonstration of traditional Mallorcan dance (ball de bot) by two couples from the dance troupe Aires d’Andraitx, and a baritone will interpret traditional songs about the emblematic Mallorcan saint.