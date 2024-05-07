By Anna Ellis • Published: 07 May 2024 • 10:46

Indulge in Elda's culinary delights at 'Sabor a Elda'. Image: Ayuntmaiento de Elda.

The first Taste of Elda ‘Sabor a Elda’ gastronomic event has kicked off, featuring participation from 29 restaurants and bars across the city.

Running until May 19, this event promises a culinary journey showcasing the best flavours of Elda.

Participating establishments have curated special menus and tapas, which can be explored on the Tourism website: turismo.elda.es.

Visitors to these venues will have the opportunity to indulge in a unique dining experience, comprising two components: menus and tapas.

Each establishment offers a distinctive menu and/or a signature tapa, accompanied by a beverage to enhance the gastronomic journey.

To incentivise attendance, visitors are provided with participation cards, which can be stamped at each restaurant they visit.

Once fully stamped, participants can submit their cards at designated locations in the city for a chance to win experience packs to further explore Elda’s offerings.

Rosa Vidal, the Councilor for Tourism, emphasised the significance of Sabor a Elda in celebrating the rich culinary heritage of the city and promoting tourism through an event that combines local cuisine with the city’s cultural charm and heritage.