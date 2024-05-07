By Anna Ellis •
Published: 07 May 2024 • 10:46
Indulge in Elda's culinary delights at 'Sabor a Elda'. Image: Ayuntmaiento de Elda.
The first Taste of Elda ‘Sabor a Elda’ gastronomic event has kicked off, featuring participation from 29 restaurants and bars across the city.
Running until May 19, this event promises a culinary journey showcasing the best flavours of Elda.
Participating establishments have curated special menus and tapas, which can be explored on the Tourism website: turismo.elda.es.
Visitors to these venues will have the opportunity to indulge in a unique dining experience, comprising two components: menus and tapas.
Each establishment offers a distinctive menu and/or a signature tapa, accompanied by a beverage to enhance the gastronomic journey.
To incentivise attendance, visitors are provided with participation cards, which can be stamped at each restaurant they visit.
Once fully stamped, participants can submit their cards at designated locations in the city for a chance to win experience packs to further explore Elda’s offerings.
Rosa Vidal, the Councilor for Tourism, emphasised the significance of Sabor a Elda in celebrating the rich culinary heritage of the city and promoting tourism through an event that combines local cuisine with the city’s cultural charm and heritage.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.