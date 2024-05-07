Mallorca News in Brief

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 07 May 2024 • 11:04

New job openings at Mallorca Fashion Outlet Credit: Facebook

A brief round-up of the island’s latest local news stories:

60 New Jobs

The Mallorca Fashion Outlet estimates that sixty new jobs are soon to become available. The outlet hosts a number of major fashion, restaurant and leisure brands. Jorge Oerez de Zabalza, Director of Marketing and Tourism at VIA Outlets in Spain, says – “Mallorca Fashion Outlet offers real opportunities for a future in the retail sector from leading operators.”

Skipper Banned from Balearics for Four Years

A skipper who was found with thirteen Algerian passengers onboard his six-metre-long boat has been banned from entering the Balearic Islands for four years. The incident happened on December 26, 2023. Maritime Rescue ensured the occupants of the boat were safe and took them to Ibiza.

Help for Small Business Owners

Pimem de Mallorca has called on the government to draft a specific Balearic law facilitating access to service contracts by the administration to small and medium-sized businesses. Small businesses make up more than 98 per cent of local enterprise yet the level of public contracts offered to them barely reaches 25 per cent.

Palma City Council

Pepe Martinez has been appointed councillor of the socialist municipal group for Palma City Council. He replaces Rosario Sanchez, who resigned to be appointed Secretary of State for Tourism.