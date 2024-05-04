Albox encourages active seniors

By John Ensor •
The Albox Council is excited to invite local seniors to a vibrant gathering aimed at promoting a healthy and social lifestyle.
This enriching event will take place on Tuesday, May 14, starting at 1:30 pm at the Water and Health Centre in Albox. Participants can look forward to a delightful afternoon filled with delicious food, lively dancing, and memorable moments.
This initiative supports the council’s commitment to enhancing the well-being of its older residents by encouraging both physical activity and social interaction. It’s a fantastic opportunity for seniors to connect with others and enjoy a fun-filled day.
Entry tickets are priced at just €5 and are available for purchase at the Albox Town Hall. Don’t miss out on this chance to ‘share and care together’—join in and make this event unforgettable.
