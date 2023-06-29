Mojacar to have four Blue Flags proudly flying this summer

By Anna Ellis • 29 June 2023 • 13:09

Mojacar will have four Blue Flags proudly flying this summer. Image: Mojacar Infoma / Facebook.

The Blue Flags will be proudly flying on the El Cantal, Lance Nuevo, Marina de la Torre and Venta del Bancal-Ventanicas beaches.

These four blue flags awarded to Mojacar are the recognition of the efforts of the locality’s Council, through its Tourism Department, not only on these beaches but also along the municipality’s 17 kilometres of coast

In reality, it is five Mojacar beaches that should have been awarded a Blue Flag as Venta del Bancal and Ventanicas are two different sectors.

The foundation only considers four as the Venta del Bancal and Ventanicas beaches share the same water sampling point because they are designated in health as the same bathing area.

Equally, the beaches have the SICTED, Tourism Quality Commitment, distinction, which credits and recognises compliance with the quality requisites established by the Secretary of State for Tourism with the support of the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces, recognising efforts and the commitment to quality and to continuous improvement of tourist destinations.

The SICTED Quality Stamp is valid for two years, although this is conditional on an annual monitoring evaluation which guarantees the application of the standards established on its platform.

There is no doubt that Mojacar offers one of the best urban beaches, with all services and also has so-called natural ones, none with prohibited use, where bathers can enjoy bathing in the middle of nature and in the locality’s magnificent landscapes.

The flags are awarded by the European Foundation for Environmental Education annually, and in accordance with very rigorous criteria, in terms of water quality, environmental management, safety and services, as well as user information and environmental education.

Also of great importance for this organisation is accessibility for people with reduced mobility, the existence of health assistance, rescue and lifesaving services and maritime surveillance, as well as other considerations.