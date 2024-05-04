Fran Kirby to leave Chelsea 

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 04 May 2024 • 20:07

Fran Kirby on the field Credit: Fran Kirby, Facebook

“I hope I have left the club and the shirt in a place where you all can be proud of me,” stated the 30-year-old Chelsea player, about her departure at the end of the season.

Due to the end of her contract, Fran Kirby says an emotional goodbye to Chelsea Women. Almost ten years with the club, she scored 115 goals in 205 appearances and collected 14 trophies in West London, including five Women´s Super League titles, four FA Cups and two League Cups.

“To leave with the trophies that I have won, with the team-mates I’ve played with – some of the world’s best players – it has been one of the biggest privileges of my life,” Fran shared in a poignantly emotional video.

With her departure, leaves the head coach, Emma Hayes, to be replaced by Sonia Bompastor, leaving the Chelsea fans nostalgic for their much-loved and appreciated Chelsea members.

“The support I’ve had has been unmatched,” said Fran, “When I had my illness, my injuries, that’s when I’ve made some friends for life. I will never forget that no matter how bad I felt during those moments, I always felt loved and supported.”

Chelsea´s general manager, Paul Green commented: “Fran has been a hugely important player for us over the last nine years. She is the club’s leading goal scorer in the modern era and leaves Chelsea with legendary status. We sincerely thank Fran for her contributions and wish her well for the future.”