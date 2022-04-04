President of Andalucia wants to keep masks indoors for now

By Chris King • 04 April 2022 • 20:32

Juanma Moreno the Andalucian President wants to keep the use of masks indoors for the time being



Juanma Moreno, the president of Andalucia, said today, Monday, April 4, that he favours keeping the use of masks indoors for “at least another month and a half”.

Last Friday, the Congress of Deputies voted in favour of a motion eliminating masks indoors. This, which does not imply the de facto elimination, but rather its request to the Government by the Chamber, is not seen favourably by the Andalucian Government, which is reluctant to dispense with indoor masks for the moment.

Mr Moreno said that he is “concerned about the upturn in recent days”, highlighting the problem seen in other places such as China. As a result, he advocates keeping masks indoors. “We want to be very cautious, it is a decision that has to be endorsed by the technical and scientific committees, it is not a decision to be taken by politicians”.

With many important festivities due to take place during spring in Andalucia, such as the April Fair, Holy Week, and different processions, “we are in favour of keeping the mask indoors for at least the next month and a half”, he concluded.

This is not the first time that Juanma Moreno has asked for caution regarding the elimination of masks. He has spoken previously of being in favour of keeping them, at least until summer arrives.

New Covid measures were approved in Andalucia last week after the update of the Surveillance and Control Strategy by the Public Health Commission.

The new changes in the Strategy are based on the high levels of immunity achieved in the population. This has determined a change in the epidemiology of Covid-19 that supports the transition to a different strategy.

Diagnostic tests will be carried out on people with vulnerability factors (those over 60 years of age, immunosuppressed, and pregnant women ), in vulnerable areas (health and socio-health) and in serious cases.

National surveillance focuses on these groups, although in Andalucia, in addition, screening continues to be carried out in hospital centres for those people who are going to undergo some type of surgery, or are admitted to the emergency room, regardless of the cause of said admission, as reported by malagahoy.es.

