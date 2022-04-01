By Chris King • 01 April 2022 • 0:49

Congress of Deputies approves a motion to eliminate masks indoors.

A motion calling for an end to the mandatory use of masks indoors has been approved by the Congress of Deputies



A plenary session of the Congress of Deputies has approved on Thursday, March 31, a motion asking the Government to eliminate the use of masks indoors. The PSOE and Vox both voted in favour of the proposal, PP, PNV and the Canarian Coalition voted against, while United We Can abstained.

A result of 184 votes in favour, 91 against, and 57 abstentions was achieved. Approving this motion urges the coalition government of PSOE and United We Can to eliminate the mandatory use of masks indoors, “in line with scientific evidence, with the epidemiological situation and with comparative perspective”.

The PSOE has finally voted in favour of this Ciudadanos initiative after compromising an amendment that pointed out that the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System is the framework in which to take “the appropriate steps to address the reconsideration of the measures to contain the pandemic”.

Being a motion, the initiative is not mandatory, as is the case with law. However, Edmundo Bal, the spokesman for Citizens in Congress, commented at a press conference after the plenary session that “the Government will not want to disobey what its own parliamentary group insinuates”.

Pedro Sanchez, the President of the Government, responded to a question on this subject from Ciudadanos in the plenary control session last Wednesday 30. He said that the Ministry of Health will decide on the withdrawal of the obligation to wear a mask indoors. “The second after health professionals recommend it, I anticipate that there is one day less to lift it”, he said.

Last Tuesday 29, the Health and Consumption Commission of Congress rejected a non-law proposal from Vox that asked to eliminate the use of masks outdoors and indoors, except in health and social health spaces.

In this case, Vox only had the support of Ciudadanos, while the PSOE deputy Josefa Andres described the initiative as a “denialist plan”, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.