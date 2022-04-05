By Matthew Roscoe • 05 April 2022 • 12:25

Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney reacts to former manager's tragic news and offers current star words of encouragement. Image: Wayne Rooney/ Twitter

Man Utd legend Wayne Rooney reacts to former manager’s tragic news and offers current star words of encouragement.

WAYNE ROONEY has reacted to the news that former Man Utd manager Louis van Gaal has been battling cancer and also offered words of encouragement to current United captain and ‘under-performing’ England defender Harry Maguire.

After hearing the news that legendary Dutch manager van Gaal, who managed Manchester United between 2014 to 2016, is currently battling prostate cancer, Rooney said on Twitter: “Gutted to hear the sad news about Louis van Gaal. Sending best wishes and hope for a speedy recovery. Get well soon Boss.”

Gutted to hear the sad news about Louis van Gaal. Sending best wishes and hope for a speedy recovery. Get well soon Boss ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IKG0f497uX — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) April 5, 2022

The 70-year-old, who is currently in charge of the Netherlands national side, told the world about his cancer battle on April 3.

Speaking on the Dutch show ‘Humberto’ to promote his new film ‘Louis’, the former Barcelona manager said: “In each period during my time as manager of the National Team I had to leave in the night to go to the hospital, without the players finding it out until now, while thinking I was healthy, but… I am not.”

“I think you don’t tell people you work with like that because it might influence their choices, their decisiveness. So I thought they shouldn’t know. You don’t die from prostate cancer, at least not in ninety per cent of the cases. It is usually other underlying diseases that kill you,” he continued.

“But I had a pretty aggressive form, got irradiated 25 times,” he said.

Rooney also offered Harry Maguire some words of encouragement for the struggling defender, who was recently booed by England fans during the home clash against Ivory Coast.

The Derby manager said on Monday Night Football: “I like Harry (Maguire). I know him personally.

“He hasn’t been in his best form this season as a lot of players haven’t. He goes and plays for England and looks like a world-class centre-back.

“Again a lot of it is confidence. The players need to feel winning again and winning consistently to get that confidence back. If they do that, I think Harry can be a big part of it.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.