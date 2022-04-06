Breaking News: Spain is now officially open to unvaccinated British visitors

By Joshua Manning • 06 April 2022 • 14:15

JUST IN: Spain is now officially open to unvaccinated British visitors

The Spanish Ministry of Health has declared Spain to be officially open to unvaccinated UK travellers, requiring only a lateral flow test taken in the last 24 hours.

In an official state bulletin, dated Wednesday 6, April, The Spanish Ministry of Health has announced that Spain is now officially open to unvaccinated British visitors. This news, which comes just before the Easter weekend, means that travellers from the UK, who are over the age of 12, may travel with a lateral flow test taken in the 24 hours before travelling.

Up until this date, travellers were required to provide evidence of vaccination or an official certificate of recovery from Covid-19 within the last 180 days.

For travellers who are vaccinated London’s Spanish tourist office has stated: “If more than 270 days have passed since the final dose, certification of a booster vaccination is also required, except for teenagers aged 12 to 17 inclusive.” Chief Executive of the Advantage Travel Partnership, Julia Lo Bue-Said, described this announcement as “a step in the right direction”.

Many European countries are planning on reducing travel restrictions so as to help the tourism industry, with France making a similar move to Spain last week.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.