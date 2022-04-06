By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 06 April 2022 • 21:39
New simpler requirements for entry into Spain
The new rules, which apply to everyone aged 12 or older, require people entering Spain regardless of their country of origin to show one of the following:
If you do not have any of these then you are required to:
Currently there are no risk country lists with the same requirements applying to everyone irrespective of the country of your departure.
Before you fly or travel make sure you are aware of the new simpler entry requirements for Spain, as well as any other restrictions, for example the wearing of masks indoors remain in force until April 20.
