By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 06 April 2022 • 21:39

New simpler requirements for entry into Spain Source: User:Dantadd

The government in Spain has following changes to the way it manages Covid-19, announced simpler entry requirements for those coming to the country on holiday, on business or to visit family and friends.

The new rules, which apply to everyone aged 12 or older, require people entering Spain regardless of their country of origin to show one of the following:

An EU digital Covid-19 vaccination certificate or EU equivalent or

A negative certificate of an active infection diagnostic test or

A recovery certificate after having this disease.

If you do not have any of these then you are required to:

To complete a SpTH Health Control Form, which you can download from https://spth.gob.es/. The form is available in four different languages and must be completed before travelling to Spain. The form can only be completed 48 hours before your flight and you will need to upload supporting documentation.

Currently there are no risk country lists with the same requirements applying to everyone irrespective of the country of your departure.

Before you fly or travel make sure you are aware of the new simpler entry requirements for Spain, as well as any other restrictions, for example the wearing of masks indoors remain in force until April 20.

