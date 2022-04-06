A Place In The Sun’s Laura Hamilton reveals heartbreaking end to crazy journey

By Alex Glenn • 06 April 2022 • 12:19

Credit: Laura Hamilton Instagram

A Place In The Sun’s Laura Hamilton reveals a heartbreaking end to her crazy journey. Taking to Instagram Laura revealed: “Today is a happy and a sad day all rolled in to one…”

Laura Hamilton bought the Lord Roberts On The Green in 2017 with ex Alex Goward. The pair split up earlier this year. On April 5, Laura revealed to her fans that she has now sold the pub.

The A Place In The Sun star had spent several years transforming the business in Purley. She shared photos and told fans: “Today is a happy and a sad day all rolled in to one…

“Today we exchanged contracts on the sale of @lordrobertsonthegreen and the new owner will take over from 20th April 2022.

“Five years ago I decided to embark upon a crazy journey… To rescue the village shop, become the local postmistress, and create a brand and business where we would employ local people and create a local hotspot & an asset in the community.”

Laura went on to add: “I will be honest, it has had its ups and downs and it hasn’t always been easy… but it’s a business that I have been involved in on EVERY level…

“From the complete renovation at the beginning (watch the full video to see what I mean), to building a hospitality business of which I knew nothing about and then helping the community throughout the pandemic and coming out the other side, it has certainly been eventful.

“But I have LOVED it, and I am incredibly proud of what we achieved as a TEAM.”

Laura thanked her helpers and said: “I want to thank every single person who has shared my dream and my vision and those who have been part of the journey (some of whom have been there from the very beginning and are still there today – you know who you are).

“When you have a dream and vision go for it and build a team around you who support you and share it.

“Running your own business isn’t always easy but it is one of the most rewarding and exciting things you can do.

“I wish the team and the new owner all the very best and am excited to see how they take the brand and business forward in the future.

“@lordrobertsonthegreen is a complete GEM and it will always hold a special place in my heart.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.