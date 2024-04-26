By Anna Ellis • Published: 26 Apr 2024 • 18:59

Polish tourists: A rising market on the Costa Blanca. Image: Ryanair / Facebook.

Developing a new tourist market on the Costa Blanca takes time.

The rise of Polish tourists in recent years shows this slow but steady process, which started more than ten years ago and is now showing results.

Attractions in Alicante have caught the attention of Polish travellers, indicating a promising market that will likely become more important in the future.

The number of visitors and overnight stays from Poland keeps increasing, helped by more flights connecting the region with Poland.

While Alicante mainly attracts visitors from Spain and the UK, there have been ongoing efforts to diversify and draw in new markets.

This proactive approach aims to make the most of emerging opportunities and foster future growth.

This summer, airlines such as Ryanair and Wizz Air are increasing connections between Polish cities and Alicante, offering many flights and seats.

According to data from the Costa Blanca Tourist Board, Wizz Air alone provides 1,124 flights and 227,000 seats from cities like Gdansk, Katowice, and Warsaw.

Spain has become increasingly attractive to Polish travellers, especially for city breaks, thanks to more direct, low-cost flights.

In 2023, Spain ranked as the third most popular destination for Polish city breaks, driven by improved accessibility.