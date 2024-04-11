By Anna Ellis • Published: 11 Apr 2024 • 17:15

Alicante welcomes the world: Spanish Week unites language and tourism. Image: Alicante City & Beach.

In October, Alicante will be hosting the “III Spanish Week,” organised by the Spanish Federation of Associations of Spanish Schools for Foreigners (FEDELE).

Scheduled from October 23rd to 26th, the event will bring together various sectors, highlighting Alicante’s commitment to language and conference tourism.

Ana Poquet, the Councillor for Tourism, emphasises the significance of this event, which merges two key sectors supported by the Alicante City & Beach Tourist Board.

Poquet mentions that language tourism is particularly noteworthy, as it generates around €700 per student per week.

The event will bring together two types of tourists: MICE, referring to Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions, and language tourists.

Both are sectors the Alicante City & Beach Tourist Board is investing in.

The III Spanish Week will gather over 250 participants, including representatives from language and tourism agencies, federated centres, students, teachers, and management teams from 25 countries.

The aim is to foster collaborations and business opportunities in language tourism and international student exchange.

Spanish learning students are regarded as respectful and appreciative tourists who deeply value local customs and traditions.

Hosting such events is seen as an honour for cities like Alicante.