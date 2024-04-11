By Anna Ellis • Published: 11 Apr 2024 • 9:09

Alicante sets sail: Welcoming cruise ship visitors. Image: Alicante City & Beach.

Alicante is gearing up for the arrival of 11 cruise ships over two weeks, bringing in more than 22,000 passengers.

To welcome these visitors, the city has launched the ‘Alicante Shopping Walk’ map and brochure, promoting various commercial and gastronomic areas through five designated routes.

The first brochure was distributed on Tuesday, April 9, coinciding with the arrival of the first ships.

Notably, the largest cruise, ‘Arvia‘ by P&O Cruises, and ‘Norwegian Dawn’ by Norwegian Cruise Line, brought in a substantial number of passengers.

Additional ships like ‘Azamara Quest’ and ‘Seven Seas Splendor’ also docked in the following days.

Businesses will offer discounts to cruise passengers, and the routes provided in the brochure will guide visitors to explore the city comfortably while making purchases.

These routes include downtown, alternative commerce near the Central Market, traditional shops and restaurants on Calle San Francisco, fashion franchises and independent businesses around Maisonave, and an art-focused area along Calle Mayor.

Additionally, the brochure features a QR code that directs visitors to a directory of businesses and establishments. It also provides estimated walking times to each point of interest and highlights important museums and monuments.

Cruise tourism has seen significant growth in Alicante in recent years.

The City Council is committed to increasing the visits of cruise passengers to local establishments.

They are working on projects like digitalising commerce and implementing the “Alicante Cruise Friendly” quality seal programme, which ensures establishments cater to English-speaking visitors and offer special discounts and services.

Currently, 57 businesses have joined this programme.