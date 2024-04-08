By Anna Ellis •
Published: 08 Apr 2024 • 13:00
Clear skies ahead: Spain's ambitious plans to expand Alicante-Elche Airport. Image: ALC Alicante Airport / Facebook.
Spain’s Ministry of Transport has unveiled plans for expanding Alicante-Elche airport, focusing on technical aspects.
These plans may be included in the next airport investment package spanning 2027 to 2031.
Tourism Minister Nuria Montes responded ironically to the emphasis on technical criteria and hinted at political reasons for delays in expansions, citing the Central Government.
The Ministry reiterated its commitment to meet future demand at the airport while prioritising technical and environmental factors.
They mentioned analysing terminal needs for potential investments through Aena.
The Government clarified that building the second runway at Alicante-Elche airport aligns with the master plan and will proceed based on technical assessments of demand.
They highlighted Alicante airport’s growth potential, with expansion decisions to follow suit.
Alicante-Elche airport has shown robust recovery post-pandemic and recorded 15.7 million passengers in 2023, a 4.6 per cent rise from 2019.
National traffic constituted 14 per cent of operations, while international traffic, comprising 86 per cent, was led by the UK market.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.