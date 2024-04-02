By Anna Ellis •
Updated: 02 Apr 2024
Take flight to Zagreb: New route soars from Alicante-Elche Airport. Image: Aena
The Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport has launched a new route to Zagreb, Croatia, in collaboration with Ryanair.
This route will operate twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays, utilizing an Airbus A320 with a capacity of 180 passengers.
The inaugural flight between Alicante and this exciting destination took place on March 2, enriching the airport’s summer commercial offerings.
To commemorate this milestone, the Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport welcomed the first passengers of this flight with a table full of sweets, fruit, and juice, graciously provided by Ryanair representatives.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
