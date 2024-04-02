Trending:

Take flight to Zagreb: New route soars from Alicante-Elche Airport

By Anna Ellis • Updated: 02 Apr 2024 • 15:18

Take flight to Zagreb: New route soars from Alicante-Elche Airport.

Take flight to Zagreb: New route soars from Alicante-Elche Airport. Image: Aena

The Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport has launched a new route to Zagreb, Croatia, in collaboration with Ryanair.

This route will operate twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays, utilizing an Airbus A320 with a capacity of 180 passengers.

The inaugural flight between Alicante and this exciting destination took place on March 2, enriching the airport’s summer commercial offerings.

To commemorate this milestone, the Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport welcomed the first passengers of this flight with a table full of sweets, fruit, and juice, graciously provided by Ryanair representatives.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Author badge placeholder
Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading