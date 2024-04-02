By Anna Ellis • Updated: 02 Apr 2024 • 15:18

Take flight to Zagreb: New route soars from Alicante-Elche Airport. Image: Aena

The Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport has launched a new route to Zagreb, Croatia, in collaboration with Ryanair.

This route will operate twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays, utilizing an Airbus A320 with a capacity of 180 passengers.

The inaugural flight between Alicante and this exciting destination took place on March 2, enriching the airport’s summer commercial offerings.

To commemorate this milestone, the Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport welcomed the first passengers of this flight with a table full of sweets, fruit, and juice, graciously provided by Ryanair representatives.