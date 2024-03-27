By Anna Ellis •
Published: 27 Mar 2024
Alicante-Elche Airport braces for Easter rush: Holiday travel trends.
On Easter Sunday, March 31, Alicante-Elche airport will be very busy with 341 scheduled flights.
This is slightly less than Holy Saturday last year, which had 343 flights.
Compared to Easter Sunday in 2023, there will be 44 more flights, with 297 on that day.
The flights on Easter Sunday will be divided into 147 to European countries, 126 to the UK, 60 within Spain, and eight outside Europe.
Most of the tourists expected to arrive by plane for Easter come from the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany.
This is supported by search data from the JetCost portal, which shows that Alicante is the top choice for British travellers and the third for the Dutch during the Easter holidays.
Many tourists prefer to spend their Easter break in the Valencian Community, especially in Alicante.
Valencia is also a popular destination, ranking third for Italians, fourth for the Dutch, sixth for Germans, ninth for the British and French, and eleventh for the Portuguese.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
