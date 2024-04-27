By Anna Ellis • Published: 27 Apr 2024 • 11:08

Alicante lights up the screen: 21st International Film Festival. Image: Alicante City & Beach.

The 21st Alicante International Film Festival, happening from May 18 to 25, will showcase seven films competing for the prestigious Golden Tesela award.

The Councillor for Tourism, Ana Poquet, praised the festival’s long-standing success in its 21 editions, noting its role in promoting tourism through film.

She also mentioned Alicante City & Beach Tourist Board’s strategic use of film as a promotional tool, recognising its economic impact and promotional value.

Vicente Seva, the festival’s director, echoed Poquet’s sentiments, seeing the festival as both a cultural event and a tourist draw.

He was hopeful about the reopening of Ciudad de la Luz and Alicante Film Office’s efforts in attracting film productions.

“Alicante is known for cinema, the sea, and light, and the festival is a vibrant hub for industry professionals,” Seva said.

“This year, we’ve selected seven high-quality films out of 67 submissions, covering comedy, thriller, and social cinema, with great casts and stories.”

Seva stressed the festival’s importance as a platform for films before their commercial release, offering audiences a first look.

He highlighted the presence of film teams at screenings, creating a direct link with viewers.

Tickets are now available on the official website, giving attendees a chance to experience cinematic excellence firsthand.