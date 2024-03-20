By Anna Ellis • Published: 20 Mar 2024 • 16:45

Elche gears up for Easter: 500+ Local Police deployed to ensure safety. Image: Policía Local de Elche / Facebook.

During Easter in Elche, over 500 Local Police officers will ensure security and manage traffic in both the urban area and along the coast.

The city centre, with its processions and nightlife, and the beaches, which are expected to draw numerous visitors due to the good weather, are top priorities for the Elche Local Police during this time.

Special attention will be given to the disruption of bus routes in the city, and extra cleaning efforts will be made along the nine kilometres of Elche beaches and the processional routes.

The Elche City Council hopes for an increase in visitors compared to previous years, so they’re making sure everything is well-planned to showcase the best tourist and cultural offerings.

On Palm Sunday alone, around 70,000 people are expected in Elche.

The police have been working on managing the crowds since last December, collaborating closely with the different brotherhoods and organisations.

Meanwhile, officers are stepping up patrols in pubs and nightclubs, a trend that will continue in the coming days.