Alfred Hitchcock – Master of Suspense

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 27 Apr 2024 • 9:49

The Birds in the French Quarter Credit: Infrogmation of New Orleans, [[File:The Birds in the French Quarter.jpg|The_Birds_in_the_French_Quarter]]

From East End London to Hollywood, Hitchcock´s films revolutionized cinema forever. Unravel the mysteries of his craft at a lecture by John Francis on May 8.

Maestro of fear, the director of iconic films including Vertigo (1958) and Psycho (1960), Alfred Hitchcock continues to be one of the most widely studied filmmakers in history, almost 50 years after his passing.

Enter the mind of the renowned filmmaker in a lecture by John Francis, exploring the context and roots of Hitchcock´s films, centred around suspenseful human obsession. John Francis´ distinctive lecturing style will not only encourage you to think and to speak out but is likely to make you laugh, even when it comes to analysing Psycho.

John´s impressive background includes a Fine Arts and Pedagogy degree and work experience in England and the USA, with a Film Master’s at the Central St. Martins School of Art in London and a research award for Eastern European film review.

Presented by the Arts Society Marina Alta, the lecture will take place in the morning at Espai la Senieta, Moraia (10am doors, 11am lecture) and in the evening at Casa de Cultura, Javea (6.45pm doors, 7.30pm lecture).

Booking is essential at www.artsocma.org for €15.