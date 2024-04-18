Spain speaks on sustainability in London

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 18 Apr 2024 • 16:23

Spain Sustainability Day Credit: Embassy of Spain UK, X

Turespaña and the Tourism Department in London marked a day to highlight Spain´s achievements in sustainable tourism, with Benidorm esteemed a pioneer.

On April 17, Spain Sustainability Day took place in London as part of the Spain Talks programme, designed to share Spain´s advancements in sustainable tourism management.

The director of Turespaña, Miquel Sanz, said about the event: “Participants will have the opportunity to explore how the tourism industry is moving towards more sustainable practices that preserve the environment and promote social inclusion.”

The day addressed accessible tourism, biodiversity and the circular economy which can be further enhanced with Spain and England´s cooperation. The Tourism departments of Mallorca and Benidorm were invited to attend, sharing the methods incorporated into their municipal systems to keep tourism and sustainability in balance.

Benidorm was recognised as a success model, having achieved an 18 per cent reduction in water consumption in the last 25 years while at the same time, increasing 40 per cent in population and 26 per cent in overnight tourist stays.

Benidorm´s accomplishments reminded both the Spanish and the English tourist sectors that an increase in visitors doesn´t always lead to a decline in nature or quality experience; following this event, Benidorm´s relationship with England was strengthened once again.