By EWN • Published: 05 May 2024 • 16:25

Experience Sport, Leisure, and Relaxation at Miraflores Tennis Club

We are delighted to advise all our pool is open. Miraflores Tennis Club, located in the heart of Miraflores, stands as a beacon for sports enthusiasts and leisure seekers alike. As a family-run business, we take pride in offering a hidden gem where families and individuals can find everything they need for a day of fun and relaxation.

Our club boasts six clay courts and two padel courts, catering to players of all levels. Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or just starting out, our facilities are open for you to enjoy. Looking to hone your skills? Book a private lesson with one of our experienced instructors. Moreover, Miraflores Tennis Club is not just about sports; it’s a venue for celebrations. From birthdays to anniversaries & baby showers, we can help you organise the perfect event. Weekend we have DJs by the pool. Coming soon Our Glitter Pool Party.

But Miraflores Tennis Club offers more than just top-notch sporting facilities. Our outdoor walk-in swimming pool, with comfortable sun loungers is open to the public. It provides a refreshing escape from the Andalusian sun. Adjacent to the pool, our pool bar and restaurant, Aura, beckons with its enticing offerings.

Start your day with a sumptuous breakfast from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, offering options to satisfy every palate. For lunch and dinner, Aura serves up a variety of tantalising dishes from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Evening Menu will be available shortly. We are also excited to launch our barbeque menu by the pool . Whether you prefer dining on the sunny terrace or indoors, Aura has you covered.

The bar area at Miraflores Tennis Club offers an extensive selection of drinks, including delightful cocktails to enjoy while lounging by the pool. Families can relish spending quality time together, as the pool area provides easy access to both the restaurant and bar.

Sundays at Miraflores Tennis Club are a highlight, with our popular Sunday Lunch menu drawing crowds seeking a culinary treat accompanied by entertainment. Due to its popularity, reservations are advised to secure your spot.

As summer approaches, we are thrilled to announce our tennis summer camp for children, providing youngsters with the opportunity to learn and develop their skills in a fun and supportive environment.

Conveniently located within the urbanisation, Miraflores Tennis Club offers ample parking, ensuring hassle-free access for visitors. Whether you’re a seasoned athlete, a leisure seeker, or a family looking for a day of fun, Miraflores Tennis Club welcomes you with open arms. Come and experience the perfect blend of sport, leisure, and relaxation at Miraflores Tennis Club.

We are currently looking for staff to join our Team . We are recruiting, Bartenders , Mixologists , Cooks , Servers Full and Part time . apply within to miraflorestennisclub@gmail.com

Calle Juliana, Mijas Costa, 29649

Tel: 952 932 006

Sponsored