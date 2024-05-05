Happy Birthday: Marbella Club turns 70

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 05 May 2024 • 17:12

Photo: Marbella Club Hotel

Marbella Club, the hotel of the jet set, is celebrating its 70th anniversary. It was founded in 1954 by Alfonso de Hohenlohe, it has hosted celebrities from all over the world and today is one of the flagships of luxury tourism on the Costa del Sol.

Prince Alfonso de Hohenlohe-Langeburg, son of Prince Maximilian Egon de Honhenlohe-Langenburg and Maria de la Piedad de Yturbe y von Scholtz-Hermensdorff were looking for land in southern Spain for a summer home, and Alfonso de Hohenlohe found it on the Santa Margarita estate, which he bought and where he built an Andalucian-inspired building.

At first there were 20 rooms for the family. Later, new spaces and suites were added to accommodate all those who wanted to escape from their routine and spend a few days near the sea. Later, in 1954, the former aristocratic family residence became the Marbella Club Hotel, opening a new chapter in the history of the city.

During the 1970s, the establishment became a refuge for personalities and film stars of the time. It was the place where Elizabeth Taylor was famously photographed topless with her partner, actor George Hamilton.

Lola Flores, Audrey Hepburn, Julio Iglesias, Ava Gardner, Grace Kelly and Brigitte Bardot were other celebrities who stayed at the hotel and put Marbella on the world tourism map.

With 115 rooms and suites and 17 Andalusian-style villas, the Marbella Club Hotel today maintains the DNA of those golden years, and with its five stars remains a flagship of luxury tourism on the Costa del Sol.