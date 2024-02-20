Ira Von Fürstenberg, the ‘Princess of Marbella’, has died

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 20 Feb 2024 • 10:05
Photo: Ira with Prince Alfonso 1955 / Wikimedia CC
Italian media announced that on the afternoon of February 19, the princess had passed away in Rome at the age of 83. Ira Von Fürstenberg was the first ‘it’ girl in history, she co-created the Marbella brand and was amember of what she referred to as the ‘happy few’ rather than ‘the jet set’.
She was born Virginia Carolina Theresa Pancrazia Galdina zu Fürstenberg in Rome in 1940, daughter of the German prince Tassilo von Fürstenberg and Clara Agnelli, sister of Gianni Agnelli, the man behind FIAT. When she was just 15, she married the Spanish-German Prince Alfonso de Hohenlohe-Langenburg in Venice, with the bride, of course, arriving at the wedding in a gondola.
On their travels, the couple came to Marbella where Alfonso fell in love with the fishing village that Marbella was at the time and bought a large finca for 14,000 pesetas (about €80 at the time). There they created the legendary Marbella Club hotel, which propelled the Costa del Sol on the path to where it is today.
The Hohenlohe-Fürstenberg marriage was short-lived and she left the prince taking their two children:Christoph, who died in 2006 in a prison in Bangkok, Thailand, and Hubertus, an Olympic skier, photographer and singer
Ira Von Fürstenberg lived between London, Rome and Madrid where she owned property and organised her last big party, in 2022, at the Palacio de Liria in Madrid, where she gathered some of the best-known faces of high society for her 80th birthday celebration.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.