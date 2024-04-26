Feline welfare campaign

By John Ensor •
The Cuevas del Almanzora City Council is spearheading a dynamic campaign to promote responsible pet ownership.
Launched by the Animal Welfare Department, this initiative aims to educate the public on the responsibilities of pet care, including the necessity to identify pets, clean up after them, and adhere to local pet ownership laws.
A significant component of this campaign is the implementation of the CER Method, initiated in December 2023, to manage local feline colonies.
Over a hundred cats have been sterilised, and around twenty colonies have been catalogued and are undergoing control measures.
Moreover, the establishment of a Feline Shelter in the Nursery area marks a crucial development, providing essential care and a temporary home for cats awaiting adoption.
The council is collaborating with the Official College of Veterinarians of Almeria to maintain a Municipal Registry of Pet Animals, which now includes cats, and to offer training to volunteers who play a vital role in the initiative.
Maria del Mar Rico, the Councillor for Animal Welfare, stressed the importance of community involvement: ‘This comprehensive effort seeks not only to improve coexistence between residents and pets, but also to create collective awareness about the importance of animal care as a shared responsibility of the entire town of Cuevas del Almanzora.’
