Happy Cats – Make a stray cat happy

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 11 Mar 2024 • 8:40

Kittens from Happy Cats Altea Credit: Happy Cats Altea

How often do you come across a stray cat in Spain? What action can you take for a kitten in need?

There are approximately 9,000 feral cats in Spain at the moment, in dire need of human aid.

Many well-intentioned people feed the stray cats, but neglect to have them neutered, thus unknowingly adding to the problem.

Although the laws in the country include severe penalties for abandoning cats, and the Town Hall is legally responsible for the animals, the crisis persists. There just aren’t enough resources to achieve the results that are needed.

But thanks to the local voluntary associations, stray cats have better chances of safety, as long as they are able to carry out the work.

According to the charity worker, Marika, from Happy Cats Altea, educating ourselves and those around us is the key to the path of improvement in the lives of local animals.

Happy Cats Altea is an organisation dedicated to caring for the stray cats in the local area. They emphasise their effective method of TNR – the trap-neuter-return method.

Neutering first and foremost prevents pregnancies. During her reproductive life, a female cat could produce more than 100 new mouths to feed.

This can mean an average of 20 new stray cats each year for every unneutered female.

Neutering also prevents the spread of FIV (feline aids) and limits the spread of other diseases which are transmitted by mating and fighting.

With Happy Cats Altea, cats are looked after by volunteers, provided food, veterinary care, and sometimes adoption.

There is a large number of stray cats, which were once a household pet and it is heartbreaking to see the animals becoming abandoned and uncared for, while still craving human affection.

The president of Happy Cats Altea, Marijke Viezee, is encouraging the locals to become members of the association, for only €5 a month.

With this donation, the TNR method of aiding stray cats will make a difference to a rising number of cats in need.

Find out more on Facebook Happy Cats Altea or contact 642 55 9500 / email gatosfelicesaltea@gmail.com