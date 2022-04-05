Jasmine Harman taken aback by A Place In The Sun filming conditions in Spain

By Alex Glenn • 05 April 2022 • 9:32

Credit: Jasmine Harman Instagram

Jasmine Harman was taken aback by A Place In The Sun filming conditions in Spain’s Costa Blanca.

A Place In The Sun host Jasmine took to social media to share details of the filming conditions in Spain. Behind-the-scenes footage showed fans the rain and winds in Costa Blanca, according to The Express.

Jasmine also shared a windy shot of herself in Torrevieja on Monday, April 4. In a video clip from Torrevieja’s Promenade Jasmine commented: “It’s just getting worse and worse! Look at this…”

She quickly showed fans the weather on the coast before saying: “I’ve never seen waves quite like it.”

Jasmine then introduced the lucky couple who were hunting for a holiday home. Jasmine said: “We are having fun aren’t we guys?! Is this what you were expecting from A Place In The Sun?”

The couple took the weather in their stride and said: “Oh yes! Living the dream!”

Jasmine replied: “Living the dream in the wind and rain and the freezing cold, but there you go. They are good sports!”

Fans soon responded to Jasmine’s Torrevieja windswept photo which she captioned: “So we’re enjoying the glorious Spanish weather this fine Monday morning! I know you’re all dead jealous!!! #StillSmiling.”

One person said: “I just got back from guardamar last week & we had 8 days of rain 🌧 been going there for 15 yrs as my mum has a house there & never had weather like it before, hope it brightens up for you ☀️🤞x.”

Another fan added: “Actually, I’m in Andalucia and rain had not fallen in months, so it is much needed for the olive oil and agriculture industries. Not convenient for your show but very much appreciated for the earth.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.