Impact of drought: Your views

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 26 Apr 2024 • 18:18

AS Spain suffers through one of the most difficult drought periods in its history we took to the streets of the Murcia Region to find out how the lack of rainfall has affected you. We also asked do you think the government could be doing more to tackle the drought.

Lisa a resident of Mazarron said ‘Well, to be honest, it hasn’t affected us. We have friends that live on the Costa del Sol and they have water cuts at night and limits on their water. They don’t know if they will be able to fill their pools this summer. While it hasn’t rained a lot we haven’t noticed any direct issues because of the lack of water. I guess the government is doing something right.’

Alex from Pilar de la Hordada who lives in the neighbouring town San Pedro del Pinatar said ‘ It hasn’t made much of a difference, I don’t think. Maybe more inland it has or in other areas it has. I don’t think the government ever does as much as it should. I shouldn’t say more or you will not be able to print it!’ he laughed.

John Byrne on holiday in Santiago de la Ribera said ‘We come here on holiday every year, we have a place here. It is definitely getting hotter, we don’t travel over during the months of July or August. Luckily there have been no water cuts.’

Inma a local business owner in Cartagena stated ‘Murcia has a lot of agriculture and this affects the Mar Menor but as they use recycled water for the agriculture in this region even though the reservoirs are low we are equipped for the lack of water. It is a dry area I think one of the driest but because of this the regional government has always had plans in place to combat the effects.’

Gary from Manchester said ‘It hasn’t affected us much. Although we do try to use water responsibly. Some people still hose out their front yards every day. We could never do that!’

The water infrastructure in Murcia is well reported and is often referred to as ‘Murcia’s miracle.’ The use of recycled water within the agricultural sector means the lack of rainfall is not as much of a concern in this region. Murcia is one of the driest regions in Europe and an example of good water management. How has the lack of rainfall affected you?

