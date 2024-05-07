Antonio and the Giant Paella

By Shannon Salvatore • Published: 07 May 2024 • 15:13

Antonio Viso with Councillor Sandra Gomez Credit: EWN

After almost a week of heavy rainfall, the sun finally emerged on Saturday, May 4 as if it wanted to join the community of L’Alfaz del Pi.

This was the day that the Asociación Voluntariado Social (Food Bank) spearheaded by their president Antonio Viso, as well as the many volunteers, converted the quiet town into an oasis with a generous and vibrant atmosphere.

Enjoying the giant paella

Hundreds of people queued through nearly the whole of Calle la Ferreria, titillated by the intoxicating scent of saffron, eagerly waiting to taste a portion of the gigantic paella.

Each plate cost €3 with every cent going towards the food bank. “We are very thankful to the organisers of the event, to the town hall, the mayor, and especially the council of fiestas, Sandra Gomez,” commented Antonio.

For the third consecutive year, the food bank’s initiative offered a meal for 600, yet the turnout far exceeded expectations, with estimates suggesting over a thousand attendees.

The weekend itself was a celebration of La Creueta Festival, which is one of the oldest celebrations in the municipality that revolves around the decoration of flowers on the ‘Stone Cross’ the statue of Jesus Christ in the centre of L’Alfaz Del Pi.

These few days are filled with concerts, and games for children, as the town welcomes the arrival of spring.

The event, a testament to the town’s unity, not only filled stomachs but also replenished the food bank’s ability to aid those in need.

Neighbours helping neighbours

As plates piled high with paella were passed around, it was clear that the day was about more than just satisfying hunger—it was a celebration of community resilience and the power of collective action.

It was a reminder that in L’Alfaz del Pi, when it comes to supporting neighbours, everyone is ready to pitch in, one plate at a time.