Public pool reopened in Calpe

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 07 May 2024 • 14:55

Calpe municipal pool Credit: Calpe Council

The municipal swimming pool in Calpe was reopened on May 5, welcoming visitors to start their summer season with free swimming facilities.

The pool was shut down in December due to the termination of the contract with the concessionaire and was now finally brought back, opening from 8am until 2pm, with lifeguard and administration service.

The pool service includes swimming courses, aqua gym and midwifery amongst other activities, which will be available in the following months.

Now free of charge, the local Consistory will be discussing the potential public prices with the management of the pool in June.

The Councilor for Sports and Contracting, Ximo Perles, stated: “We want to apologize for the delay, we would have liked to be able to open the municipal pool facilities earlier and offer all the services but we consider that it is preferable to open it already in this preliminary phase while the administrative procedures are being resolved to offer a complete project with all the activities. Our desire is to be able to fully reopen the pool as soon as possible.”