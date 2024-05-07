Albox: Historical trading hub of Almeria

By John Ensor • Published: 07 May 2024 • 15:12

The Arriero monument in Albox centre. Credit: Albox Town Hall

Albox, nestled in the Almanzora river basin, offers a striking landscape contrast with its lush stream-fed gardens whist surrounded by its rugged hills and almond groves.

The town has flourished as a commercial hub since the 19th century, evidenced by its elegant houses and well-maintained appearance.

The Parish church stands as its most significant structure, with the nearby Monastery of the Virgin of the Saliente contributing to its historical charm.

The Plaza Nueva is dominated by the five metres long by three metres wide monument to the Arriero. Carved from white marble from nearby Macael, it pays tribute to the workers who traded the area and put Albox on the map as a major commercial centre in Almeria.

The origins of Albox trace back to Arabic settlers, though its lands were inhabited since the Neolithic era. Over the centuries, it attracted Phoenicians seeking silver and later bore witness to Roman and Islamic influences, evident from numerous archaeological finds.

The 19th century marked Albox’s golden era, thriving from its textile and pottery industries. Today, it remains a vibrant trading centre, known for its bustling weekly market and annual fairs.

The area is popular with UK expatriates and even boasts its own English library. Shoppers in Albox will find all the provisions they could need from a range of supermarkets, and reportedly a ‘few British shops’ where its possible to pick up some much-missed favourites.

Albox also celebrates its rich traditions with grand processions during Holy Week and the All Saints Fair in November, drawing visitors far and wide to partake in the lively festivities.