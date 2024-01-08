Water Reuse in Murcia: A Game-Changer for Agriculture

By Catherine McGeer •
Cultivating Growth with Reclaimed Water
Image: Shutterstock/ Africa Studio
IN a groundbreaking move, Murcia’s water treatment authority, Esamur, has offered a staggering 121 cubic hectometres of reclaimed water to farmers in 2023, setting a national record with a remarkable 98 per cent water reuse rate. This was highlighted at the recent Hidralia+UGR Forum, where experts gathered to discuss the pivotal role of reclaimed water in combating drought and climate change.
Pedro Simón, Esamur’s Technical Director, emphasised the critical significance of this recycled water for agriculture, serving as a consistent and indispensable resource to meet the sector’s demands. With an extensive network of 100 treatment plants covering 99.3 per cent of the population across 45 municipalities, Murcia achieves exceptional purification and reuse ratios, a testament to its commitment to sustainability.
The forum also addressed the challenges and opportunities associated with reclaimed water reuse, delving into the recent water reuse regulations and legal aspects. Esamur’s dedication, backed by governmental support, invests in technology, innovation, and research, driving the region’s progress in this vital sector.
This collaborative effort, involving the Hidralia+UGR Chair and other key stakeholders, aims to pave the way for a more sustainable future within the water industry, setting an example in the sector.
