BBC Breakfast host blasted for ‘shameful’ interruption

By Matthew Roscoe • 08 April 2022 • 8:08

BBC Breakfast host blasted for interrupting guest's story to announce the time. Image: @sima_kotecha

BBC Breakfast host Rachel Burden has been blasted by viewers after interrupting a guest’s story to announce the time.

Burden, who had stepped in to cover Naga Munchetty next to Charlie Stayt on Friday, April 8, chose an ‘inappropriate’ moment to tell viewers the time.

The presenters were interviewing male model Norman Scott about his infamous affair with former Liberal MP Jeremy Thorpe, however, when Scott was about to reveal details of the time he was nearly killed by a hired assassin, the host stopped him and announced the time.

“At this point, and it seems like a strange point to say this pause, we just need to tell you the time. It’s 8.59 and you’re watching BBC Breakfast,” the flustered host announced as she looked into the camera.

The 47-year-old, who seemed to be unsure why she was having to make the announcement at the critical point in the story, continued: “We just need to allow that to happen so we can carry on with the story now.”

Mr Scott was then allowed to continue his story.

The model said that Thorpe, who he began an affair with in the 1960s, had hired hitman Andrew Newton to kill him in 1975 but after shooting his dog, his gun jammed as he attempted to shoot him.

Thorpe went on trial in 1979 for conspiracy to murder. He was later acquitted and died in 2014.

The interruption from the BBC Breakfast host caused outrage among viewers who called the interruption ‘shameful’.

“Brave & courageous Norman Scott recalling the harrowing moment he was about to be shot in the head & he gets interrupted so the presenter can tell us it’s 8.59 for the news channel. Whoever has control over this, sort it out because that was shameful,” one person said.

Brave & courageous Norman Scott recalling the harrowing moment he was about to be shot in the head & he gets interrupted so the presenter can tell us it’s 8.59 for the news channel. Whoever has control over this, sort it out because that was shameful.#bbcbreakfast @BBCBreakfast — Lee Partridge (@LeePartridge16) April 7, 2022

Another said: “Why do the presenters have to stop a conversation with a contributor to let us what the time is when we can see on the screen that it is 8.59 am.”

#bbcbreakfast Why do the presenters have to stop a conversation with a contributor to let us what the time is when we can see on the screen that it is 8.59am. — Mem Perry (@memperry) April 7, 2022

