By Joshua Manning • 08 April 2022 • 18:03

Boris Johnson announces £100m worth of weapons for Ukraine

Boris Johnson has announced £100m worth of weapons for Ukraine following the bombing of innocent refugees at a railway station earlier this morning.

On Friday 8, April, speaking at a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, at Downing Street, the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, issued a warning to Russia following this morning’s attack of Kramatorsk station. He stated: “I know that Britain and Germany share exactly the same sense of horror and revulsion at the brutality unleashed including the unconscionable bombing of refugees fleeing their homes this morning.”

“It is a war crime indiscriminately to attack civilians, and Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine will not go unnoticed or unpunished.” The Prime Minister continued, the UK will send precision munitions “capable of lingering in the sky until directed to their target” and more helmets, body armour, and night vision. Additionally military equipment will include Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles and 800 anti-tank missiles.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace stated that the UK will provide Ukraine with armoured Mastiff vehicles in an effort to support the ongoing fight against Russia’s invasion.

The Prime Minister’s statement follows the attack seen earlier this morning that saw two Russian rockets hitting a railway station in Kramatorsk in eastern Ukraine, causing at least 30 civilian casualties.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.