Grandmother wins £1million lottery just in time for Easter

By Joshua Manning • 11 April 2022 • 17:27

Grandmother wins £1million pounds just in time for Easter Credit: Twitter @TNLUK

On Sunday, 10, April, 58-year-old Sandy Doyle went to her local shop in Salisbury, Wiltshire, to collect her newspaper and picked up two winning lottery scratchcards, one that earnt her a tidy profit of £10 and the other which made her a millionaire.

In an interview with the PA news agency, the now ex-warehouse operative explained her lottery winning experience: “Once home, I popped the kettle on for a cup of coffee and decided to scratch my scratchcards, when I revealed the £1MIL sign on the first Match A Million, I didn’t believe it so I put it to one side and played the other, I saw I had won £10 on that scratchcard, which I did believe.”

“I then looked back at the other one, rubbed my eyes and signed the back just in case. I’m an early riser so it was nerve-wracking waiting for the National Lottery phone lines to open at 9am. I called one of my daughters who didn’t believe me – to be fair, I’m not sure I did either.”

Speaking on how she plans to spend her money, Doyle stated: “I think the first treat for us all will be a trip to the beach for Easter holidays where we can have fun and take some time to plan the future. I’m OK where I am currently, but in the future I’d like to buy a bungalow. I have a cousin in Atlanta, Georgia, who I haven’t been able to visit in the last two years, so a holiday over there and a road trip to Las Vegas are definitely on the cards. I didn’t retire to swan about living the millionaire life.”

“I help care for my father, and that was always a juggle with work – now thanks to this amazing win I will have more time to cherish precious moments with him.”

The prize-winning grandmother also said that she planned on using her lottery winnings to fund her passion for watching rugby.

“I’m also a big rugby fan and have only been able to watch England at Twickenham once, so there will certainly be more trips to watch them, as well as watching the Rugby World Cup in France next year.”

