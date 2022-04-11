By Joshua Manning • 11 April 2022 • 11:24

The most beautiful village in Spain

A recent newspaper article has ranked the 20 most beautiful villages in the world, but which is the most beautiful village in Spain?

Well-known for its beautiful and varied landscapes, Spain has been a hot-spot for tourists for centuries, but for many picking the most beautiful destination would be a hard decision.

An article written by French newspaper Le Monde, ranking the 20 most beautiful villages in the world, saw a Spanish town take seventh place. The town called Riglos, is a small village, with around 250 inhabitants, in the pre-Pyrenean region of La Hoya de Huesca.

This picturesque village sits on the banks of the river Gállego, with a spectacular natural backdrop, marked by its impressive reddish geological formations, with vertical walls up to 300m high, known locally as “mallos”, it was declared a Natural Monument due to its scenic value.

The village lies at the feet of these imposing walls which formed over millions of years and attract climbers, hikers and bird enthusiasts from all over the globe. The town also has a 12th century chapel, dedicated to San Martin, as well as a 17th century church.

A mere 20 km from Riglos is a must-see tourist attraction, one of the most beautiful and best preserved fortresses in Spain, The Loarre Castle. The medieval castle, which has been declared an Asset of Cultural Interest and a National Monument, was built in the 11th century by Sancho III, and sits on a limestone promontory in the heart of the Sierra de Loarre, Huesca. The monument has been used in multiple films including Ridley Scott’s The Kingdom of Heaven.