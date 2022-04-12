By Joshua Manning • 12 April 2022 • 18:32

87 muscle and joint conditions that qualify for new April compensation scheme

Personal Independence Payments (PIP) are handed out to almost three million Britons who suffer from a disability or long term health condition, but thousands are unaware of the scheme. April will see the arrival of new payment rates for 87 muscle and joint conditions.

The current cost of living crisis is forcing many Britons research what benefit payments they qualify for, but, according to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), roughly £15 billion is lost every year in unclaimed benefits. In 2013, PIP replaced the Disability Living Allowance (DLA) and is paid to people ranging from 16 years of age to state pension age, who have difficulties carrying out daily tasks or mobility issues due to a wide variety of conditions.

Payments are subject to individual conditions and paid in two separate parts: a daily living part and a mobility part.

According to the Evening standard, the new rates for PIP to be arriving in April are:

The standard rate for the daily living component is now £61.85 per week.

The enhanced rate for this part has increased to £92.40.

Meanwhile, the standard rate for the mobility component is £24.45, while the enhanced rate has increased from £62.55 to £64.50.

This means that those who qualify for both the daily living and mobility component could get up to £627 every four weeks.

The full list of 87 conditions according to the Daily Record are:

Musculoskeletal conditions – general

Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis of Hip

Osteoarthritis of Knee

Osteoarthritis of other single joint

Primary generalised Osteoarthritis

Chronic pain syndrome

Chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS)

Fibromyalgia

Pain syndromes – Chronic – Other / type not known

Inflammatory arthritis

Ankylosing spondylitis

Arthritis – Psoriatic

Arthritis – Reactive

Inflammatory arthritis – Other / type not known

Juvenile chronic arthritis (Still’s disease)

Rheumatoid arthritis

Crystal deposition disorders

Crystal deposition disorders – Other / type not known

Gout

Pseudogout

Osteonecrosis and osteochondritis

Osteochondritis

Osteonecrosis

Metabolic and endocrine disorders

Osteomalacia

Osteoporosis

Other metabolic and endocrine disorders of musculoskeletal system

Paget’s disease

Rickets

Genetic disorders, dysplasias and malformations

Achondroplasia

Epiphyseal dysplasia – multiple

Genetic disorders, dysplasias and malformations – Other / type not known

Hereditary multiple exostosis (diaphyseal aclasis)

Hypermobility syndrome

Marfan’s syndrome

Osteogenesis imperfecta

Benign tumours of bone

Tumours of bone – benign

Fracture complications

Compartment syndrome (Volkmann’s ischaemia)

Fracture complications – Other / type not known

Sudek’s atrophy

Other generalised musculoskeletal conditions

Generalised musculoskeletal disease – Other / type not known

Musculoskeletal conditions – regional

Shoulder disorders

Adhesive capsulitis (frozen shoulder)

Rotator cuff disorder

Shoulder disorders – Other / type not known

Shoulder instability

Elbow disorders

Elbow disorders – Other / type not known

Golfers elbow (medial epicondylitis)

Tennis elbow (lateral epicondylitis)

Wrist and hand disorders

Carpal tunnel syndrome

Dupuytrens contracture

Tendon lesions

Tenosynovitis

Wrist and hand disorders – Other / type not known

Neck disorders

Cervical disc lesion

Cervical spondylosis

Neck disorders – Other / type not known

Whiplash injury

Non specific back pain

Back pain – Non specific (mechanical)

Specific back pain

Back pain – Specific – Other / type not known

Kyphosis

Lumbar disc lesion

Lumbar spondylosis (OA spine)

Schuermann’s disease

Scoliosis

Spinal stenosis

Spondylolisthesis

Hip disorders

Dislocation of the hip – congenital

Hip disorders – Other / type not known

Perthes disease

Slipped upper femoral epiphysis

Knee disorders

Bursitis

Chondromalacia patellae

Knee disorders – Other / type not known

Ligamentous instability of knee

Meniscal lesions

Osgood schlatters disease

Osteochondritis dissecans

Patellar dislocation – Recurrent

Ankle and foot disorders

Ankle and foot disorders – Other / type not known

Club foot (talipes)

Fore foot pain (Metatarsalgia)

Hallux valgus /rigidus

Amputations

Amputation – Lower limb(s)

Amputation – Upper limb(s)

Amputations – Upper & Lower limb/s

Injuries/fracture/Dislocation

Abdomen – Injuries/Fracture/Dislocation of

Lower limb – Injuries/Fracture/Dislocation of

Multiple – Injuries/Fracture/Dislocation

Pelvis – Injuries/Fracture/Dislocation of

Spine – Injuries/Fracture/Dislocation of

Thorax – Injury/Fracture/Dislocation of

Upper limb – Injury/Fracture/Dislocation of

Other regional musculoskeletal disease

Musculoskeletal disease – Regional/Localised.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.