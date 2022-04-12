By Joshua Manning • 12 April 2022 • 18:32
87 muscle and joint conditions that qualify for new April compensation scheme
The current cost of living crisis is forcing many Britons research what benefit payments they qualify for, but, according to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), roughly £15 billion is lost every year in unclaimed benefits. In 2013, PIP replaced the Disability Living Allowance (DLA) and is paid to people ranging from 16 years of age to state pension age, who have difficulties carrying out daily tasks or mobility issues due to a wide variety of conditions.
Payments are subject to individual conditions and paid in two separate parts: a daily living part and a mobility part.
According to the Evening standard, the new rates for PIP to be arriving in April are:
This means that those who qualify for both the daily living and mobility component could get up to £627 every four weeks.
The full list of 87 conditions according to the Daily Record are:
Musculoskeletal conditions – general
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of other single joint
Primary generalised Osteoarthritis
Chronic pain syndrome
Chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS)
Fibromyalgia
Pain syndromes – Chronic – Other / type not known
Inflammatory arthritis
Ankylosing spondylitis
Arthritis – Psoriatic
Arthritis – Reactive
Inflammatory arthritis – Other / type not known
Juvenile chronic arthritis (Still’s disease)
Rheumatoid arthritis
Crystal deposition disorders
Crystal deposition disorders – Other / type not known
Gout
Pseudogout
Osteonecrosis and osteochondritis
Osteochondritis
Osteonecrosis
Metabolic and endocrine disorders
Osteomalacia
Osteoporosis
Other metabolic and endocrine disorders of musculoskeletal system
Paget’s disease
Rickets
Genetic disorders, dysplasias and malformations
Achondroplasia
Epiphyseal dysplasia – multiple
Genetic disorders, dysplasias and malformations – Other / type not known
Hereditary multiple exostosis (diaphyseal aclasis)
Hypermobility syndrome
Marfan’s syndrome
Osteogenesis imperfecta
Benign tumours of bone
Tumours of bone – benign
Fracture complications
Compartment syndrome (Volkmann’s ischaemia)
Fracture complications – Other / type not known
Sudek’s atrophy
Other generalised musculoskeletal conditions
Generalised musculoskeletal disease – Other / type not known
Musculoskeletal conditions – regional
Shoulder disorders
Adhesive capsulitis (frozen shoulder)
Rotator cuff disorder
Shoulder disorders – Other / type not known
Shoulder instability
Elbow disorders
Elbow disorders – Other / type not known
Golfers elbow (medial epicondylitis)
Tennis elbow (lateral epicondylitis)
Wrist and hand disorders
Carpal tunnel syndrome
Dupuytrens contracture
Tendon lesions
Tenosynovitis
Wrist and hand disorders – Other / type not known
Neck disorders
Cervical disc lesion
Cervical spondylosis
Neck disorders – Other / type not known
Whiplash injury
Non specific back pain
Back pain – Non specific (mechanical)
Specific back pain
Back pain – Specific – Other / type not known
Kyphosis
Lumbar disc lesion
Lumbar spondylosis (OA spine)
Schuermann’s disease
Scoliosis
Spinal stenosis
Spondylolisthesis
Hip disorders
Dislocation of the hip – congenital
Hip disorders – Other / type not known
Perthes disease
Slipped upper femoral epiphysis
Knee disorders
Bursitis
Chondromalacia patellae
Knee disorders – Other / type not known
Ligamentous instability of knee
Meniscal lesions
Osgood schlatters disease
Osteochondritis dissecans
Patellar dislocation – Recurrent
Ankle and foot disorders
Ankle and foot disorders – Other / type not known
Club foot (talipes)
Fore foot pain (Metatarsalgia)
Hallux valgus /rigidus
Amputations
Amputation – Lower limb(s)
Amputation – Upper limb(s)
Amputations – Upper & Lower limb/s
Injuries/fracture/Dislocation
Abdomen – Injuries/Fracture/Dislocation of
Lower limb – Injuries/Fracture/Dislocation of
Multiple – Injuries/Fracture/Dislocation
Pelvis – Injuries/Fracture/Dislocation of
Spine – Injuries/Fracture/Dislocation of
Thorax – Injury/Fracture/Dislocation of
Upper limb – Injury/Fracture/Dislocation of
Other regional musculoskeletal disease
Musculoskeletal disease – Regional/Localised.
