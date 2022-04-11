By Joshua Manning • 11 April 2022 • 14:46

UK food banks issue warning to Johnson and Sunak Credit: Twitter @TrussellTrust

More than 550 food banks across the UK have written a formal letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, trying desperately to warn them of the vital importance of taking action to fight the worsening situation.

According to the Independent Food Aid Network (IFAN), food bank providers across the UK are “deeply concerned about the scale of suffering” and cannot put up with the relentless demand. The letter issued by the food banks read: “We are writing to urge you to take immediate action to reduce the rapidly rising levels of poverty, destitution and hunger in our communities. We are deeply concerned about the scale of suffering that we are already witnessing as well as our capacity to prevent people from going hungry in the weeks and months to come. An emergency supply of food cannot resolve someone’s financial crisis and will only act as a temporary sticking plaster.”

“Measures must be urgently introduced to decisively increase people’s incomes through the social security system, emergency cash first support and wage increases combined with job security.” The network said people are struggling as the price of food, energy and other essentials rise, while those on benefits are seeing a real-terms cut as inflation outstrips payments. What’s more, people who used to donate to food banks are now needing to access help themselves.”

Kathy Bland from Leominster food bank in Herefordshire stated: “Our members are struggling to find the resources to provide adequate food parcels as the scale of demand and food and energy price increases impact on the services they run. We are now facing a much worse crisis and one which will spiral out of control if this letter is not taken seriously. We are volunteers and cannot meet the levels of need we are seeing.

The Trussell Trust, Chief executive Emma Revie said: “By failing to make benefits realistic for the times we face and bring these in line with inflation, the Government now risks pushing hundreds of thousands more people through the doors of food banks over the coming months, and beyond. This is not right.”

“For people most at risk from soaring living costs – who cannot work or work longer hours due to disability, caring responsibilities or mental health issues – there is very little protection ahead and many will now be pushed beyond breaking point.”

