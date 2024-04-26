By Anna Ellis •
Published: 26 Apr 2024 • 17:21
Attention voters: Verify your details for the European elections. Image: Ivan Marc / Shutterstock.com
Sanat Pola has announced that the electoral roll for the upcoming European elections on June 9 will be available for public viewing until April 29.
Residents are encouraged to verify their voting rights and ensure the accuracy of their information by consulting the electoral roll and lodging complaints at the Statistics office between 9:00 AM and 2:00 PM.
It’s important for residents to review their details on the electoral roll before voting, as any errors not corrected within the official deadline may prevent them from voting.
Complaints must be made using official forms, available at the Statistics office, and must include the claimant’s signature and National Identity Document number to be considered valid.
Complaints may lead to registration, cancellation, or correction of errors if they make voting impossible.
All voters are strongly advised to check their registration on the provisional lists during the viewing period to ensure the accuracy of their information.
Failure to correct errors during this time may result in being unable to vote on election day, as corrections can only be made by the Provincial Delegation of the Electoral Census Office based on complaints submitted during the viewing period.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
