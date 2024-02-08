Marbella voted best European destination to visit in 2024

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 08 Feb 2024 • 15:51

The first Spanish city to achieve this recognition Photos: Marbella Town Hall

Marbella has been chosen as the best European destination to visit in 2024 in the edition of the award given by the prestigious travel website European Best Destinations with the highest number of votes in its 15-year history, exceeding one million participants from 172 countries.

The city has climbed to the top of the podium, along with Monaco (in second place) and Malta (in third place)from a selection of twenty destinations. Marbella received a total of 149,192 votes, a record number since this award was created, and becomes the first Spanish city to achieve this recognition, after occupying second place two years ago.

In his official announcement of the award, Maximilien Lejeune, CEO of European Best Destinations, told Marbella’s Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, that Marbella, “is a leader in tourism excellence in Europe”. Lejeune also praised Marbella’s capacity, “to please all travellers, from 3 to 103 years old, from sports and shopping enthusiasts to gourmets”.

Record number of votes

In this 2024 edition, according to European Best Destinations, a total of 1,096,938 votes have been obtained, 59 percent of them from outside the continent, which is also a record since the creation of this event that reflects, “that this year more than ever, foreign travellers are showing great interest in travelling to Europe”.

The award-winning destinations are promoted not only on the organisation’s travel website, but also in partner media such as Forbes USA, Condé Nast, Corriere Viaggi and Yahoo, with a cumulative audience of approximately 420 million travellers.

Ángeles Muñoz said that, “We are delighted to receive this recognition”, adding that this, “will contribute to 2024 being even better in tourism than 2023, in which record figures were recorded“.