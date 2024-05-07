Afternoon Tea with charity raffle

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 07 May 2024 • 20:56
Tea with Jalon Valley Help
Credit: Jalon Valley Help, Facebook
Come to support Jalon Valley Help with an Afternoon Tea on May 16.
From 2.30pm, a generous community will get together to enjoy unlimited tea and coffee, scones, sandwiches and savoury and sweet treats at the vibrant and homely Citrus Bistro Bar.
In aid of Jalon Valley Help; a local charity assisting those in need, friends will engage in a charity raffle and watch a facial yoga demonstration by Dionne Hughes.
Jalon Valley Help continues to make meaningful contributions to the local community through fundraising events, uplifting every person involved.
Come to Jalon Valley Help´s next meeting for a €15 deposit.
Booking on 622 949 879.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
