Conservation efforts at Vélez River mouth

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 26 Apr 2024 • 17:17

Birds Face a Nesting Crisis Image: Shutterstock/ Wirestock Creators

AT the mouth of the Vélez River lies a unique environmental sanctuary in Vélez-Málaga, where birds find refuge and home. Hugo Salvador, president of Birdwatching Axarquía, has created a project titled ‘Silence, Life Breeds.’ Aimed at safeguarding bird breeding and protecting this fragile ecosystem, the campaign installs informational signs to raise awareness about the importance of conserving this natural haven.

Threats to Bird Sanctuaries: Drought, Climate Change, and Human Activities

In the face of drought and climate change, human activities and water scarcity pose significant threats to birds and wetlands. Reduced rainfall and prolonged drought have lowered water levels, directly impacting suitable habitats for birds and other wildlife. This also increases vulnerability to human intrusion, disrupting the peace necessary for bird reproduction. Agricultural waste further contaminates the wetland, exacerbating the challenges faced by this natural sanctuary.

Community Response and Conservation Efforts

Despite obstacles, local communities and interested groups have enthusiastically responded to the conservation call. However, legal recognition and the persistence of harmful practices hinder wetland protection efforts.

Unusual Migration Patterns: Impact on Bird Presence

Unusual climatic conditions and human traffic have led to an atypical migration season, with notably reduced bird presence compared to previous years. Species like the three-toed sandpipers, accustomed to stopovers in this area during their journey, have been particularly scarce this year.

