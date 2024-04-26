Conservation efforts at Vélez River mouth

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 26 Apr 2024 • 17:17
Birds Face a Nesting Crisis
Image: Shutterstock/ Wirestock Creators
AT the mouth of the Vélez River lies a unique environmental sanctuary in Vélez-Málaga, where birds find refuge and home. Hugo Salvador, president of Birdwatching Axarquía, has created a project titled ‘Silence, Life Breeds.’ Aimed at safeguarding bird breeding and protecting this fragile ecosystem, the campaign installs informational signs to raise awareness about the importance of conserving this natural haven.
In the face of drought and climate change, human activities and water scarcity pose significant threats to birds and wetlands. Reduced rainfall and prolonged drought have lowered water levels, directly impacting suitable habitats for birds and other wildlife. This also increases vulnerability to human intrusion, disrupting the peace necessary for bird reproduction. Agricultural waste further contaminates the wetland, exacerbating the challenges faced by this natural sanctuary.
Despite obstacles, local communities and interested groups have enthusiastically responded to the conservation call. However, legal recognition and the persistence of harmful practices hinder wetland protection efforts.
Unusual climatic conditions and human traffic have led to an atypical migration season, with notably reduced bird presence compared to previous years. Species like the three-toed sandpipers, accustomed to stopovers in this area during their journey, have been particularly scarce this year.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.