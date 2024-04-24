Trending:

Vélez-Málaga’s ‘Taste of Málaga’ Fair: A flavorful success

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 24 Apr 2024 • 9:45

Celebrating Local Flavors Image: Velez-Malaga Town Hall.

VELEZ-MALAGA‘s Mayor, Jesús Lupiáñez, alongside Agriculture and Food Councillor Jesús María Claros, has hailed the successful outcome of the recent ‘Taste of Málaga’ Fair held on Calle Canalejas. The event drew massive crowds and generated a substantial economic boost, with sales reaching €100,000 across 34 stands.

Mayor’s Delight

Mayor Lupiáñez expressed his delight at the event’s success, highlighting its revitalising effect on the area. He remarked, ‘It’s been a joyous and fulfilling weekend seeing our city centre bustling with life, commerce, and enthusiasm. Vélez was never dead; it was hungry for activities like this gastronomic fair, which engage and energise both residents and visitors.’

Future Prospects: Revitalizing Vélez-Málaga

The fair’s success has prompted calls for similar events in the future, with all participating producers expressing a desire to return. Claros also highlighted the collaborative spirit among businesses.

For more Axarquia news click here

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Catherine McGeer

I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading