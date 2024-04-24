Vélez-Málaga’s ‘Taste of Málaga’ Fair: A flavorful success

By Catherine McGeer •
Celebrating Local Flavors
Image: Velez-Malaga Town Hall.
VELEZ-MALAGA‘s Mayor, Jesús Lupiáñez, alongside Agriculture and Food Councillor Jesús María Claros, has hailed the successful outcome of the recent ‘Taste of Málaga’ Fair held on Calle Canalejas. The event drew massive crowds and generated a substantial economic boost, with sales reaching €100,000 across 34 stands.
Mayor Lupiáñez expressed his delight at the event’s success, highlighting its revitalising effect on the area. He remarked, ‘It’s been a joyous and fulfilling weekend seeing our city centre bustling with life, commerce, and enthusiasm. Vélez was never dead; it was hungry for activities like this gastronomic fair, which engage and energise both residents and visitors.’
The fair’s success has prompted calls for similar events in the future, with all participating producers expressing a desire to return. Claros also highlighted the collaborative spirit among businesses.
